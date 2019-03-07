Bolt previously known as Taxify said the name will reflect their mission of building ways to move in cities, be it by car, scooter or motorbike. Photo: Taxify.

CAPE TOWN – Ride-hailing platform Taxify announced on Thursday that it will be rebranding in South Africa and the rest of the world and will now be called Bolt. In an email response to questions, Taxify told Business Report that the name change is due to the fact that they will no longer only just be focusing on cars but believes the future of transportation is electric.

Taxify said: "Taxify launched five years ago with a mission to make urban transportation more convenient and affordable. Our first product was a taxi dispatch solution that gave the company its original name."

"While we’ve made progress on our mission, we’ve also started to outgrow parts of our brand, including the name. Given our ambition to solve transportation problems on an increasingly broader scale, we want the brand to reflect the company’s future rather than the past."

Taxify added that it has not been acquired by another company. It is only changing its brand name to Bolt and will continue to operate as an independent company.

In Paris, "Bolt" was introduced as a sub-brand of Taxify that offers short-term electric scooter rentals.

When asked if this type of service would be available in South Africa, Taxify said that is currently only doing the research in Europe.

"We have piloted scooters in Paris and are currently researching more cities in Europe. Ride-hailing trips in South Africa are typically over distances of more than 5km, and our experience has shown that Bolt’s scooter product is best suited for trips shorter than 3km," said Taxify.

In a statement, The company said Bolt users will not need to take any action as the app will update automatically.

We are happy to announce that Taxify is now Bolt! ⚡️ 👋 🎉

It's time for our name to reflect our mission of building the best way to move in cities, be it by car, scooter or motorbike. pic.twitter.com/8iwWOTmbEm — Bolt South Africa (Taxify) (@Boltapp_za) March 7, 2019

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE