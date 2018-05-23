PARLIAMENT - Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced the appointment of a new SA Express board on Thursday.

Tryphosa Ramano is chairperson of the board which includes Ronald Lamola, Thulani Kgomo, Thandiwe January-McLean, Kugan Thaver, Bongisiwe Mpondo, Hlengiwe Thandeka Makhathini, Thabi Leoka and Ahmed Bassa. The term of the former board expired on May 21.

Gordhan said at a media briefing in Cape Town he was compelled to send in an intervention team last week to find out what was happening at the airline following the suspension of several executive managers on allegations of corruption.

Gordhan on Thursday also announced changes to the boards of various State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

The announcement followed a meeting of Cabinet held in Cape Town on 23 May where the appointments were confirmed.

Last week Gordhan said he would work to "recapture" South Africa's debt-laded state-owned companies after years in which they were milked of billion of rands by politically connected businessmen.

"We will work to 're-capture' the state-owned companies, putting in place strong and ethical boards, re-establishing good governance. We will ensure that the companies function in line with their mandates, and halt the vicious looting and theft," he said in his department's budget vote speech, in a wordplay on state capture, shorthand for corruption linked to mainly the Gupta family.

Gordhan said he planned to ensure parastatals had competent management teams and viable business plans and were re-orientated to their core functions, which included providing critical infrastructure and creating much-needed jobs.

"Improvements in operational performance, and engendering confidence among lenders and the bond market is critical," he added.

Read More: Gordhan announces new Eskom CEO

- African News Agency