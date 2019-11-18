CAPE TOWN – Nampak’s chief executive Andre de Ruyter has been appointed as the new Group CEO of struggling state-owned power utility Eskom, the Ministry of Public Enterprises announced on Monday.
De Ruyter will leave his post at packaging group Nampak and is set to commence his role at Eskom on January 15, the ministry said in a statement.
“Pursuant to the departure of the former group chief executive Phakamani Hadebe at the end of July 2019, the board set out to commence the recruitment process to find a replacement,” reads the statement.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said he was pleased to announce Andre de Ruyter as the new group CEO. A holder of various qualifications, including an LLB and MBA. The Pretoria-born De Ruyter is an accomplished CEO with deep and wide experiences in creating and managing highly-performing businesses.
He spent more than 20 years with petrochemicals group Sasol in a number of senior management roles that gave him significant global exposure in the energy and chemicals industries. His portfolio included overseeing work in the US, Nigeria, Angola, Mozambique, Germany and China.