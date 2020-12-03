Government gives SAA R1.5bn, but administrators can't use it

JOHANNESBURG - The government has transferred R1.5 billion ($98 million) to administrators for national airline South African Airways (SAA) but the funds cannot be used yet, the administrators said on Thursday.

The administrators said the conditions the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) attached to how the money should be spent were in contravention of labour and companies laws.

“We are unable to utilise the funds until the conditions have been amended by the DPE,” they added in a statement.

A DPE spokesman said the department would comment later.

SAA entered a local form of bankruptcy protection in December last year after roughly a decade of financial losses, and its fortunes worsened after it grounded flights because of the Covid-19 pandemic.