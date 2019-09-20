Grand Parade Investments (GPI) on Friday posted a full-year profit as closure of its loss-making Dunkin’ Donuts unit lifted the company’s earnings. African News Agency (ANA)



JOHANNESBURG - Grand Parade Investments (GPI) on Friday posted a full-year profit as closure of its loss-making Dunkin’ Donuts unit lifted the South African investment company’s earnings.

GPI, which runs the Burger King chain of fast-food restaurants in South Africa and operates casinos, had reported a loss last year after its struggling units - Dunkin’ Donuts and ice-cream business Baskin-Robbins - dented the company’s earnings.





The closure of both units, announced earlier this year after GPI failed to find a buyer, helped lift the investment company’s headline earnings per share (HEPS).





The company’s HEPS - the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items, came in at 8.91 cents per share compared with a headline loss of 11.18 cents per share last year.



