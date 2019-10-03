Cartrack shares shot up by more than 7 percent on the JSE last week after the fleet management and vehicle recovery services firm said it expected to reap benefits from the surging demand for telematics globally. File Photo: IOL

JOHANNESBURG – Cartrack shares shot up by more than 7 percent on the JSE last week after the fleet management and vehicle tracking firm said it achieved robust growth of over 20 percent largely due to a growing demand for telematics services, globally and in South Africa. The company said in a trading update to investors on Wednesday last week that both its subscriber base and subscription revenue indicated growth of more than 20 percent despite the subdued economic conditions.

This would be the seventh consecutive set of double-digit growth results for Cartrack, which will report on its half-year results on October 23.

The company, headed by founding majority shareholder Zak Calisto, attributed the exceptional performance in difficult times to the demand by small to large fleet owners for its fleet management platforms that enables tighter operational control to save companies costs and drive efficiencies.

He said the company’s sophisticated business intelligence platforms in conjunction with its consistent track record in maintaining an industry leading vehicle recovery rate of 92 percent is the main factor in Cartrack being the company of choice for South Africans.