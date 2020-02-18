The surprise resignation by Griffith, 55, comes as the platinum group metals (PGM) basket has rebounded significantly, giving producers breathing room to address debt.
Griffith – who juggled furiously to attract shareholders amid striking a balance between demands from organised labour, communities and the government – told journalists during a conference call yesterday that he felt this was the ideal time for him to hand over the baton and pursue new opportunities.
“I will be looking for the next challenge,” said Griffith, who was previously chief executive at Kumba Iron Ore, Africa’s biggest iron ore producer. “I believe that I have the energy and potential to take on something new.”
Griffith gave credit to the company’s leadership team, including the board, for making it possible for Amplats to reduce debt, cut cash-burning production and improve its safety record at a time when the turbulent price environment necessitated a major shake-up of the platinum sector in South Africa. He previously served Amplats’ parent company, Anglo American plc, for 30 years. “The big things we wanted to do with the company, we have done,” he said.