Grindrod Shipping enters into a $26.8m sale and lease back transaction

Grindrod Shipping Holdings said today it has entered into a sale and leaseback transaction with a Japanese shipowner for its 2016-built medium range product tanker Matuku for $26.8 million (R391.18m).

The global provider of maritime transportation services in the drybulk and product tanker sectors said the company will bareboat charter the vessel back for a period of up to 15 years and has the right to acquire the vessel from May 2022.

Grindrod Shipping intends to utilise approximately $9.3m of net proceeds of the refinancing, together with cash on hand, to repay early $10m of its other $35.8m senior secured credit facility, which would materially reduce their net interest expense and remaining scheduled maturities in 2021.

The group also expects to take delivery of the IVS Atsugi, a Japanese-built eco ultramax drybulk carrier newbuilding.

Grindrod said as it was previously disclosed, the vessel will be chartered-in from its owner for a minimum period of two years with options to extend for up to two additional years, at the company’s election.