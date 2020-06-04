Grit nets more than 80% of contracted rent in April, 76% for May

CAPE TOWN - GRIT REAL ESTATE Income Group, a pan-African income real estate company, said yesterday that it had collected more than 80 percent of contracted rent revenues for April, and more than 76 percent for May.

In an update, the group, which invests a diversified portfolio of assets underpinned by mainly dollar and euro denominated long-term leases with multi-national tenants, said it had also collected $3.15million (R54.38m) in prepaid rents for the 2020 calendar year over this period.

Property companies have struggled to collect rents in many countries as the Covid-19 pandemic forced governments to temporarily close businesses, and the retail sector was particularly hard hit.

Grit said short-term concessions, primarily in the retail segment, had been agreed or were being finalised on up to 9percent of Grit attributable contracted rental revenue due for April, and up to 12percent for May.

Short-term payment deferrals had been agreed or were being finalised on up to 16percent of Grit attributable contracted rental revenue due for April and May 2020 (and were therefore due in the company’s next financial year), driven primarily by hospitality sector assets.