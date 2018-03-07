JOHANNESBURG - Property investment company Growthpoint said on Wednesday it had commenced excavation for its new premium-grade office development in Rosebank, in northern Johannesburg.

The development will feature two office towers located close to the Gautrain station and other public transport and near the popular restaurant, shopping and entertainment hub of Rosebank Mall, The Zone @ Rosebank and The Firs.

"Growthpoint is creating high-performance workspace in a sustainable office building designed for leading businesses that want to position themselves optimally for productivity and staff retention and enjoy a healthy and energising working environment where their business, people and partners can thrive," Growthpoint Properties office division director Rudolf Pienaar said.

Growthpoint is a JSE-listed real estate investment trust which owns and manages a diversified portfolio of 533 properties in South Africa and Australia.

- African News Agency (ANA)