Growthpoint declines offer for Globalworth

GROWTHPOINT, South Africa’s largest Real estate investment trust (Reit) by market capitalisation, said on Friday it had declined an offer from a consortium of buyers to acquire the Eastern European office focused Reit Globalworth. Growthpoint holds around 30 percent of Globalworth.

In April, an independent committee of Globalworth’s board appointed to consider the offer by Aroundtown S.A. and CPI Property Group S.A. concluded that their offer significantly undervalued Globalworth, its assets and its prospects. The Growthpoint board agreed and therefore did not accept the offer. Meanwhile, Growthpoint said on Friday it had commenced the development of Kent, its first greenfield sectional title residential development in KwaZulu-Natal.

The R140 million apartment project involves a standalone 10-storey building alongside the La Lucia Mall. Construction is scheduled for completion in November 2022, and Kent will welcome its first residents in time for Christmas. Growthpoint’s KwaZulu-Natal regional development manager Kobus Blom said: “The response from buyers has been tremendous, which confirms that the Kent development answers a genuine demand for modern, quality residential accommodation for young professionals in the area.” Last week, Growthpoint Properties also became the winner in communication and financial reporting in the property sector category of the Investment Analysts Society of South Africa (IAS) Excellence in Financial Reporting and Communications Awards.