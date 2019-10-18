Growthpoint will acquire around 30.3 percent of CapReg in cash at 33pence (R6.30) per share, and then subscribe to acquire a further 311.45 million shares, which will take its ownership to 51.2 percent.
CapReg chairperson Hugh Scott-Barrett said in a statement that they believed the deal provided "a transformational catalyst for the future to the benefit of all shareholders”.
Growthpoint chairperson Francois Marais said: “Growthpoint views its investment (in CapReg) as an exciting next step in the execution of its internationalisation strategy.”
The offer price represents a premium of about 100 percent to the price per CapReg share of 16.5p on September 10, the last day before GrowthPoint’s offer was announced.