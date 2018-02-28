JOHANNESBURG - Property company Growthpoint said on Wednesday its headline earnings per share for the six months ended 31 December 2017 ticked up to 101.04 cents from 100.12 cents for the same period the previous year.

The company declared an interim dividend per share of 101.2 cents, up 6.5 percent.

Growthpoint, the largest South African primary listed real estate investment trust with a quality portfolio of 463 properties in the country valued at R80.1 billion, said increased internationalisation had added further geographic exposure to its business.

"The quality and diversity of the underlying South African property portfolio and our strong corporate customer base, together with our investment in the prestigious V&A, will continue to ensure sustainable, quality earnings domestically, against the back drop of a domestic economy where property fundamentals remain weak," it said.

- African News Agency (ANA)