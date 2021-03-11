Growthpoint’s interim distribution falls, being impacted by pandemic

CAPE TOWN - GROWTHPOINT Properties, which holds a 50 percent stake in the V&A Waterfront, saw its distribution per share fall 44.8 percent to 58.50 cents in the six months to December 31. The group has more than 500 property assets in South Africa, Eastern Europe, Australia and the UK, and is the largest South African primary real estate investment trust (Reit) listed on the JSE. But its assets were severely impacted by lockdown and other restrictions last year. Distributable income per share for the six month period reduced 31 percent to 73.1c a share. Some 60.3 percent of the portfolio is in South Africa, while 39.7 percent is offshore. The decrease in distribution per share was attributed to a 21.6 percent decline in distributable income, a successful equity raise and dividend reinvestment plan in November 2020 that resulted in about 408.3 million additional shares being issued. In addition, the distributable income payout ratio fell to 80 percent from 100 percent at the same time in 2019. Total revenue increased by 12.5 percent to R6.58 billion compared to R5.85 billion for the comparative period. Operating profit increased by 8.5 percent to R4.43bn compared to R4.08bn for the comparative period. Net asset value per share fell by 7.6 percent to 2 132c compared to the period ended June 2020. The total value of the assets fell 5.8 percent to R157.1bn from R166.7bn at the end of the 2020 financial year. The maximum loan-tovalue covenants the group was exposed to was 55 percent, which was well above the current level of 40.7 percent.

“Our prospects are inextricably linked to our operating environment. As the world and South African economies recover gradually, we have a tough number of years ahead of us. We are a strong and diversified business and our conservative approach to managing the business will stand us in good stead,” Growthpoint directors said. The group intended to retain its Reit status and would continue to pay dividends twice a year, of at least 75 percent of distributable income. It said its retail tenants, particularly restaurants, gyms and cinemas were the worst affected in the six month period.

Some R116m of relief was provided in the period to tenants with R25m in deferred rent and R91 of rental discounts. Some R107.5m of deferred rent was recovered in the period and R3m of Covid-19-related expenses were incurred. About 68 percent of the total deferrals granted since the onset of Covid-19 had been recovered.

Historically the V&A Waterfront had been a stand-out performer for Growthpoint, but given its strong reliance on international and local tourism and heavy weighting to the hotel, retail and restaurant trade, it had suffered disproportionately to the rest of the SA portfolio.

Growthpoint’s share price closed 0.14 percent lower at R14.08 on the JSE yesterday.

