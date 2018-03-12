Image: Cathy Smith, The new MD for SAP Africa.

CAPE TOWN - Multinational Software company SAP has appointed Cathy Smith as its new managing director for Africa.

Smith will take lead from the acting MD appointed during the Gupta contract scandal in South Africa.

Smith joins SAP from Cisco, where she served as the managing director for the technology group’s sub-Sarhara Africa branch.

Smith brings over 25 years of technology experience to the role.

be the first female leader of SAP Africa, the group said.

Smith will be supported by the new SAP South African board, where she also sits as an executive director.

The new board for SAP South Africa comes after the previous management team was suspended, following investigations into the group’s activity surrounding contracts with Gupta-linked companies.

“As one of the foremost experts in driving digital transformation on the continent, Cathy is imminently suited to leading our Africa operations,” said SAP.

“We have great confidence in her ability to realise our innovation vision across our customer base.”

Claas Kuehnemann, the previous MD for SAP Africa, has assumed a new leadership role with SAP in Switzerland.

“Claas will remain closely allied with SAP Africa as he will continue to be a non-executive director on the SAP South Africa Board,” said SAP.

SAP SE said a probe into its dealings with the Guptas found that the German software giant paid about R128.6 million ($10.7 million) to businesses linked to the family to win contracts with state-owned companies.

SAP is one of several international companies to have become involved in corruption allegations surrounding the Guptas, including McKinsey & Co Inc. and KPMG LLP.

Details of the payments to Gupta-related third-parties come after SAP said last year it was being probed by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission over how it won contracts with South African state businesses Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. and Transnet SOC Ltd.

