CAPE TOWN - Hammerson, the UK-based property group with a secondary listing on the JSE, is selling Abbotsinch Retail Park, Paisley, to Ashby Capital for £67million (R1.25billion), a statement said yesterday.
“Our absolute priority is to reduce debt, and with this deal we have exceeded our target of more than £500m in disposals in 2019. We continue to progress negotiations on additional portfolio assets,” said Hammerson chief executive David Atkins.
The deal, together with the sale of a major stake in its Italie Deux destination in Paris for £423m in July, and additional retail park disposals, meant that Hammerson had achieved £523m of sales in total, he added.