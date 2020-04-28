Harcourts transitions from traditional business practices to function as an online agency

DURBAN - Real estate agency Harcourts has transitioned all of their traditional business practices into a fully-fledged digital offering during the coronavirus lockdown.

Harcourts will be functioning as an online agency and providing all the necessary services to their clients. Some of technologies of the online agency include a complete virtual experience. This has proven very successful and the agency has concluded many deals during the lockdown with this offering.

Through professional videos, photography and products such as Matterport the agency has the ability to offer virtual show days through various online platforms.

According to Harcourts, they are finding that sellers are engaging with agents and prospective buyers on multiple levels. Virtual photographic and video solutions showcasing the home in real-time has taken buying and leasing property to a whole new level.

Richard Gray, Harcourts South Africa Chief Executive said, "This virtual solution translates into a variety of possibilities from remote valuations to documentation being prepared and finalised online. Harcourts has always prioritised our client experience and over the years been known for our cutting-edge technology. Mobile technology is a vital element of this strategy and as we know, based on data and analytics, that the majority of buyers and sellers engage with our agents on mobile devices.".