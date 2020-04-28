Harcourts transitions from traditional business practices to function as an online agency
DURBAN - Real estate agency Harcourts has transitioned all of their traditional business practices into a fully-fledged digital offering during the coronavirus lockdown.
Harcourts will be functioning as an online agency and providing all the necessary services to their clients. Some of technologies of the online agency include a complete virtual experience. This has proven very successful and the agency has concluded many deals during the lockdown with this offering.
Through professional videos, photography and products such as Matterport the agency has the ability to offer virtual show days through various online platforms.
According to Harcourts, they are finding that sellers are engaging with agents and prospective buyers on multiple levels. Virtual photographic and video solutions showcasing the home in real-time has taken buying and leasing property to a whole new level.
Richard Gray, Harcourts South Africa Chief Executive said, "This virtual solution translates into a variety of possibilities from remote valuations to documentation being prepared and finalised online. Harcourts has always prioritised our client experience and over the years been known for our cutting-edge technology. Mobile technology is a vital element of this strategy and as we know, based on data and analytics, that the majority of buyers and sellers engage with our agents on mobile devices.".
Harcourts was previously selected from a world-wide category to be the first real estate company to be featured across Apple’s global web network with a case study showing how we have used Apple’s iOS technology to transform our business.
During this process of online marketing, valuations and virtual experiences clients can monitor agent activity with a client login service as well as a portal for exclusive Harcourts clients to use to keep up-to-date with everything that is happening with their property. It gives clients 24-hour access to everything they need to know about what is happening with the sale or leasing of their property and the ability to communicate directly with the agent dealing with their property.
"This transition has been incredibly important for our agents and offices working remotely all across the country. We believe that this transition will act as a catalyst for future real estate practices," concluded Gray.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE