JOHANNESBURG - Harmony Gold said on Tuesday its headline earnings per share jumped 49 percent to 224 cents in the six months to December 31, 2017.

The bullion producer said gold output from its South African operations increased by 6 percent to 538,719 ounces, compared with 508,369 ounces during the same period in 2016.

Output for the group increased by one percent to 560,003 ounces. “We are on track to achieve our group production guidance of 1.1 million ounces," Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp said. The company's net profit for the six months dipped to R897 million from R1.539 billion for the comparative period.

- African News Agency (ANA)