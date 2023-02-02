Harmony Gold hikes production despite power shortages

In its production update released on Wednesday, the gold miner said the total gold production for the six-month ended December 31, 2022, of the 2023 financial year was between 720 000 ounces, or 22 394kg, and 745 000 ounces, or 23 171kg.

"This production increase was mainly as a result of improved underground recovered grades in the second quarter of the 2023 financial year, which were higher than the 5.45 to 5.60 grams per tonne guided earlier this year," it said.

The group said it was on track to achieve its full-year production target, which is between 1.4 million and 1.5 million ounces of gold in the year to end of June at an all-in sustaining cost of less than R900 000 per kg.

The gold miner is now looking to diversify into commodities such as copper as the local gold sector matures.