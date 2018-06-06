The new shares, issued at R19.12 per share, represent about 15percent of the company's issued share capital.
The issue price of the placing represented a discount of 11.7percent to the closing share price on Tuesday, Harmony said.
Harmony, which operates in South Africa and Papua New Guinea, on Tuesday announced that it would embark on the share sale to raise up to R1.26bn. The placing was conducted through an accelerated book-building process.
The company said the net proceeds of the placing would be used to pay down part of the outstanding $150million (R1.9bn) bridge loan raised for the acquisition of Moab Khotsong gold mine, which Harmony bought from AngloGold Ashanti earlier this year.
The shares closed 8.59percent lower on the JSE yesterday at R19.80.
