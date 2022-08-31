Harmony’s share price plunges as it flags 49% decline in profit

The shares yesterday closed xx lower at xxxxx, and for the past three years have declined by 7.67 percent. In its results for the year ended June 30, 2022, the miner said it paused extending the mine life at its Tshepong operations due to tough mining conditions and low grades.

In August, Harmony announced that it would suspend the extension of its Tshepong mine in order to focus cash on the R4.59 billion Zaaiplaats project which is part of Mponeng, a mine bought from AngloGold Ashanti in 2021. The group had previously announced the early closure of the Bambanani mine and said it planned to shut Kusasalethu in the next few years. In a call to discuss the results, Harmony chief executive Peter Steenkamp said: “We had very difficult mining conditions. We had to prioritise our capital, and for that reason we decided to put the Sub-75 project on hold."

Headline earnings per share (Heps) were R4.99 a share, a decrease from R9.87 a share last year. Net loss of R1bn after net profit decreased by 120 percent from R5.12bn. Harmony Gold's annual production decreased by 3 percent and 1 487 million ounces compared to 1 535 million ounces last year. Harmony declared a final dividend of 22c a share on operating free cash generated. This, in addition to the interim dividend paid, translates to a full-year dividend yield of 1.1 percent.

Steenkamp said in an interview: “I’m happy with where we are. We are happy with the momentum currently. We know where we are as a company going forward. We had to make some tough decisions. We made them. We got approval for our budget from the board. So I’m in a good space now.” He said the company paid a dividend when it spent a lot of money on capital because it is confident in its brands. “We think we can do both, spend the money on capital and then also be able to pay a dividend. We are happy with the dividends, paying it, we believe, shows our confidence in our future,” he said.

Harmony said the South African underground production dipped by 2 percent year-on-year to 1 103 605 tonnes. “Mining-related constraints, as a result of adverse ground conditions and seismicity, contributed to lower grades and volumes,” it said. The miner said the recapitalisation of Joel and Target mine had been completed, and Joel returned to profitability in the last quarter.