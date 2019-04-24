African News Agency, Thami Magubane

DURBAN - Transnet Port Terminals has activated its Disaster Management Plan after the recent heavy rains and flooding that has impacted terminal operations at Durban Container Terminals (DCT), Durban and Richards Bay Bulk, Break-Bulk and Car Terminals. Despite earlier disruptions, landside operations at Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 have resumed and it is expected that waterside operations will resume later this afternoon.

DCT Pier 1 is currently on standby with the plan to resume operations later this afternoon. TPT is expecting berthing delays although the impact does not warrant any planning for diversions.

The Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) train service on the NATCOR line has been temporarily suspended due to obstruction to the railway tracks.

The sections and yards impacted are:

1. Durban Main line to Pietermaritzburg

2. South Coast line to Port Shepstone

3. North Coast line to Empangeni

4. Bayhead Yard

5. Kingsrest Yard

6. DCT Pier 1

7. DCT Pier 2

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) continues to monitor shipping closely. All tugs are operational. Whilst not impacting operations, a major clean-up has begun to remove all debris from the port. Assessments to establish the full extent of damage caused by the storm are currently being conducted by all Transnet Operating Divisions.

