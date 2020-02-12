BRUSSELS – Heineken, the world’s second-largest brewer, forecast lower barley and alluminum costs would help to boost profits this year, when its long-serving chief executive will step down.
Shares in the maker of Heineken, Europe’s top-selling lager, as well as Tiger, Sol and Strongbow cider, jumped more than 6 percent in early Wednesday trading as investors cheered solid fourth-quarter results, led by growth in Vietnam, Cambodia and Brazil.
The company said revenues should rise this year on higher volumes, prices and consumers shifting to more expensive beers.
Along with a more moderate increase in input costs, that should result in a mid-single digit percentage rise in operating profit in 2020, it added, while saying it was too early to assess the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its business.
“We are cautious, we are just looking at the situation, but for sure it is not paralyzing, that would be too big a word, but it will have some consequences,” departing CEO Jean-Francois van Boxmeer said on a conference call.