Picture from left to right, Yvonn Maitin, co-founder and Chief Execuitve at One Africa Capital Partners (OACP), Craig Beney, Helical Capital Partners co-Chief Executive, Carlos Ferreira, Helical Capital Partners co-Chief Executive Andreas Baumann, Head of Private Equity Integrated Investments at Partners Group. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Helical Capital Partners, a South African based private markets firm, has launched its first fund, Partners Group Global Value 2019 (USD) S-A; providing South African investors with exclusive exposure to an investment program, the sixth vintage of the Global Value fund, to be managed by Partners Group. Sponsored by Helical Capital Partners and managed by global private markets investment manager, Partners Group, the Guernsey domiciled fund will identify and invest into the international private equity market on a relative value basis over its investment period. The fund will have a primary geographical focus on North America and Western Europe and a secondary focus on Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

According to Helical Capital Partners co-Chief Executive, Carlos Ferreira, “There are substantial benefits to this kind of global exposure for the South African investment community, considering that South Africa only makes up roughly 0.5% of the world’s GDP. Partners Group’s Global Value funds have traditionally outperformed through a robust pipeline of direct investments complemented by the strategic use of a blend of primary and secondary investments. In addition, investors will benefit from the significant diversification that comes from allocations across multiple geographies and the potential of accessing over three thousand underlying private companies”

“Partners Group’s Global Value funds aim to consistently provide higher returns relative to the MSCI World Index making it an attractive proposition for the South African market. Due to its successful track record of over 20 years, Partners Group is today one of the largest private markets investment managers globally, with Assets Under Management of US$ 83 Billion, 19 offices and 1,200 employees globally,” notes Helical Capital Partners co-Chief Executive, Craig Beney.

Andreas Baumann Head of Private Equity Integrated Investments at Partners Group adds, “Partners Group is excited about this next chapter in its relationship with Helical Capital Partners. The Global Value series has traditionally been Partners Group’s flagship integrated private equity offering and we are excited to support this iteration of the program launched exclusively for South African and other sub-Saharan investors.”

Helical Capital Partners was established in 2018 and focuses on global relative value investing across all categories of private markets. Helical Capital Partners is regulated by the Financial Services Conduct Authority in South Africa.

