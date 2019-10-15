Helios Towers provides relief to jittery IPO market with steady London debut









INTERNATIONAL - Shares in African mobile networks operator Helios Towers were up slightly on their market debut in London on Tuesday, providing some relief to a jittery market for initial public offerings.

The company, which operates phone masts in parts of sub-Saharan Africa, had earlier on Tuesday priced its IPO at 115 pence per share, at the low end of its pricing range, as reported by Reuters on Monday.

The shares rose more than 4% at one stage in early trade to 120 pence per share before settling just above the IPO price at around 116 pence by 0830 GMT.





Market participants were watching the Helios IPO closely after Kazakh fintech Kaspi.kz postponed its float in London last week, reviving concerns about stock market listings in Europe. The London market has faced additional volatility from uncertainty about Britain’s departure from the European Union.





Helios Towers set its IPO size at 250 million pounds ($317 million) and gave the company a market capitalisation of 1.15 billion pounds ($1.45 billion). The size was short of the maximum target of $500 million.



