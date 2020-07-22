Hello Paisa and Western Union partner to allow South Africans to send money globally

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - Hello Paisa and Western Union have joined forces to enable Hello Paisa customers to send global money transfers for payout at the global network of Western Union. This partnership enables Hello Paisa customers to send money from South Africa to their family and loved ones. Western Union’s open platform strategy is underpinned by the company’s continued investment in key capabilities such as digital, expanding real-time account payout, compliance, and technology. “Through this partnership, we have been able to expand our reach globally, sparing our customers the hassle to travel long distances to collect their money as we now leverage off Western Union’s vast network of retail agents, bank account and wallet payout capabilities,” said Sayjil Magan, Managing Director of Hello Paisa. “We are excited to collaborate with Hello Paisa, a company that shares our vision for inclusive innovation and financial inclusion in Africa. This service is an integration of our strengths as we continue to drive global connectivity by enabling national enterprises to scale their business offerings worldwide, leveraging our cross-border platform and global network,” said Mohamed Touhami El Ouazzani, Regional Vice President, Africa Western Union

“Trust is a major factor when moving towards digital transactions, and customers can rest assured that their financial needs are in good hands with us,” said Magan.

To start sending money with Hello Paisa, customers need to either self-sign up on the Hello Paisa app, be signed up by a Hello Paisa agent or at the nearest Hello store. A valid South Africa ID, foreign passport with a permit or asylum permit, along with a proof of address are required to sign up. Upon verification by Hello Paisa, an activation SMS will be sent to the customer to start transacting.

Hello, Paisa offers a Stage & Pay service to its customers. Customers would stage transactions on the Hello Paisa mobile app, via the call centre or at agent locations. Once staged, they will receive a confirmation with a reference number by SMS. Customers will then have to complete the transaction by making payment using the reference number at retail locations or via a bank transfer to select banks in South Africa.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE