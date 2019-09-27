DURBAN – WhatsApp Business has the opportunity to connect with current and potential customers exactly where they already are while also being accessible to customers with the most basic technological knowledge.
Through WhatsApp Business, companies can send shipping alerts, order notifications, product demonstration videos, verification codes, and appointment reminders, as well as enable sales and support teams to answer product or customer service questions.
Hello Paisa, an international money transfer services and digital banking solution – are upping the ante on conversational commerce by enabling consumers to use WhatsApp as a simple means to send money and transact.
Hello Paisa's digital banking which is powered by Sasfin Bank, has created a seamless WhatsApp experience that ensures that consumers can transact as conveniently as texting a friend. Using WhatsApp also makes transacting even cheaper for customers, as WhatsApp data bundles often work out cheaper than normal data bundles.
According to Moosa Manjra, the chief executive of Hello Paisa, this is the company’s latest demonstration of how they keep their customers at the centre of what they do.