Here are some of the most common (and unusual) jobs scams you should be on the lookout for

WITH South African’s unemployment rate at a staggering record high of 34.4%, millions are desperate for jobs. Statistics SA released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the second quarter last week. This is the highest unemployment rate recorded since the survey started in 2008.

The unemployment rate has surged to be the highest on a global list of 82 countries, according to a Bloomberg report. As we spend more and more time online, it’s getting easier for scammers to find new ways of taking advantage of unsuspecting job seekers. Gone are the days of some prince emailing you for help in return for his inheritance. Scammers are finding new ways to defraud people. Pay to register

Watch out for companies that charge you for registering with them. One of the most common ones is the pay-to-register method. It is worth noting that the law prohibits anyone from charging you to be placed in a job. A recruitment company is also not allowed to charge you for CV writing services if it is dependent on you registering with it. Basically, if a company wants any kind of fee from you upfront in return for the job, it’s illegal and probably a scam. Pay to join online job portal and paying for interviews

The same applies to online recruitment sites. Under no circumstances should you be charged for joining or registering with an online job portal or recruitment agency in exchange for a guaranteed job. No legitimate company can guarantee you a job if you attend the interview with it and it comes at a price. It is important to do research on the company’s credentials before going for a meeting with it. Sharing bank details for a ’credit check’

There are also instances where companies will ask for your financial details in order to do a “credit/reference” check on you. This is illegal. Just as you should never respond to SMS messages that request your PIN to get permission for a debit order or debit/credit card details, never give your details for a “reference” check. Airtime deduction through an SMS Another scam doing the rounds is when candidates are told to SMS a number. When they do this, they find money is deducted from their airtime accounts.

Jobs Offers Outside South Africa Some unemployed South Africans have also looked at opportunities abroad. The money might be good and the offer sounds tempting but if you are not using an established company to help you find a job in another country, be extra vigilant. In recent years, it has become common practice for people to be lured into smuggling contraband in and out of countries. There are also cases of human trafficking.

Make sure that the company is registered with relevant authorities and certified by governing bodies, nationally and internationally. It is also advised to double check their credentials. Is it too good to be true? Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is. If you come across any job scams or illegal employment activities, report it immediately to the proper authorities.

Scam using Sanral’s name Job seekers are urged to be aware of scam involving fraudsters using Sanral to lure victims. It is alleged that a woman posing as Nthwana Ngoma using the contact number of 012 5160069 and email address [email protected] contact job seekers, asking for money. Sanral spelt with a double “a” in the email address is an indication that the email is fake.

Scam using Sasol name Sasol said it is aware of various recruitment scams using fake email addresses and information. It urges job seekers not to respond to an email if money is being requested or one that uses an email address that is not the following format: [email protected]

“Our recruitment process does not require you to pay any money for checks or clearances, nor do we advise you to pay any third parties for police clearances. We will never ask you to deposit money into a mobile money account. We will never mail you from a generic gmail address,” said Sasol. It also warned about job offers that are “out of the blue”, adding that candidates would be offered a position only once all the recruitment steps were completed. Sasol urges individuals to email [email protected] if you receive fraudulent offers of employment and report it to the police.

What should you do if you fall victim to a job scam? SAPS Western Cape spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said that in these tough economic times, the scams were cause for concern. “Factors such as desperation or human greed are what scammers use to lure their victims into their criminal web,” Traut said.

He encouraged victims to report incidents, adding that several investigations had resulted in arrests and prosecutions. The Internet Service Provider’s Association of South Africa says victims of online fraud should report incidents to SAPS, by writing a sworn affidavit. In the affidavit, the victim is advised to identify the perpetrator if they are known. You should also include a clear statement that you require the matter to be investigated and ask for the matter to be referred to the cybercrime division.