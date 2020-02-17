DURBAN - Taking the time to understand what banks look for when accessing an application for a business credit card or limit increase can help SMEs increase their chances of approval.
Valentine Jingura, Head of Pricing for FNB Business said that credit plays an important role in helping SMEs start, run, grow and sustain their businesses.
There are common criteria that financial institutions and banks consider before a business credit card/limit increase can be granted:
Existing bank account – often, the first consideration is for the applicant to have an existing business bank account that is in good standing before a credit card can be offered.
Monthly payments – banks want to determine whether the applicant will be able to keep up with the minimum monthly instalment payments, should they use the entire amount allocated on the credit card.