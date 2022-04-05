Hertz set to buy up to 65 000 electric vehicles from Polestar

RENTAL car firm Hertz Global Holdings said yesterday it would buy up to 65 000 electric vehicles (EVs) over five years from Swedish EV maker Polestar, the latest move by the rental car firm to add zero-emission models. Hertz said Polestar cars would be available beginning this spring in Europe and later in 2022 in North America and Australia.

The Florida-based rental car company said it would initially order the Polestar 2 sedan. Hertz shares were up 1.75 percent in premarket trading yesterday. Hertz in October announced its order to purchase 100 000 electric cars from Tesla Inc, primarily the EV maker's Model 3. In March, Hertz added Tesla's mid-size SUV Model Y to its electric vehicle fleet, according to the car rental firm's website.