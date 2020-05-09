Hewlett Packard Enterprise opens digital learning platform to all

DURBAN - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) will be opening its Learning-as-a-Service Platform to all and give 30 days free access to anyone that registers before the end of May 2020. The HPE Digital Learner Platform offers around 5000 hours of training across numerous modulesis a leading global example of how digital learning is exploring access to education and skills. "As a prominent global edge-to-cloud Platform-as-a-Service provider, HPE is acutely aware that Covid-19 has increased the pressure on technology companies to innovate ever-more effective remote operability," said Renay Rampersadh, Education Manager at HPE South Africa. Rampersadh added, "Covid-19 has not only cast the demand for remote capability into stark relief, but has also highlighted the shortage of skills currently facing companies in the rapidly evolving technology sector". When HPE evolved its digital education platform as a Learning-as-a-Service tool for customers and partners, the focus was on in-depth technical training for HPE’s own technology. Specifically, training sought to grow the storage, server, data analysis and network management capabilities required to operate customer businesses in the cloud. Now the HPE Digital Learner Platform provides a vast array of HPE skill sets, as well as a many other global courses spanning a range of different fields.

In building out this education platform, HPE also discovered a shift in the culture of how people preferred to learn, especially among younger people entering the workplace for the first time.

According to Rampersadh, Millennials thrive on digital learning, especially if it is flexible enough to accommodate different speeds, schedules and learning preferences.

This much more individually-driven approach also produces, “the diverse and ever-refreshing skills combinations required in today’s continually innovating digital work environments,” he adds.

Content on the HPE Digital Learner Platform is constantly updated, ensuring that the latest learning is always available. The platform also offers the softer management, marketing and mainstream business administration skills required in modern digital businesses. Modules can be selected as, standalone solutions for learners to update skills, cross-train into new technologies, or to complement traditional training methods with updated content reinforcing previous instruction.

Learners using the platform can earn digital badges as they complete online assessments for courses and modules that offer verifiable digital certification. The platform also provides learners the opportunity to sign up for globally-recognised certification exams through assessment partners. Learners can then complete the exact modules, assessments and exercises that will prepare them to pass the evaluations booked after which they receive official, globally-recognised, accreditation.

For individuals, the HPE Digital Learning Platform provides instant access to the latest global learning sourced from anywhere in the world at a fraction of the price of attending actual instructor-led training.

Providing 30 days free access to the HPE Digital Learner Platform for those who register before the end of May 2020 offers South Africans the opportunity to use Covid-19 isolation to develop new skills to meet the challenging and rapidly evolving economy.

HPE has also launched a series of initiatives to help customers and support business continuity in the wake of Covid-19. One if the initiative is releasing a more powerful virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solution, and offering flexible financing terms and new pre-configured solutions to increase flexibility and accelerate delivery for customers.

HPE’s range of VDI solutions, advisory services and financing enable customers to rapidly design and tailor their VDI rollouts to meet users’ needs, keep their network secure and conserve capital.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE