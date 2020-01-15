This was after the court in December upheld a National Credit Tribunal (NCT) ruling that the supermarket chain had granted credit recklessly. The High Court in Pretoria had dismissed Shoprite’s appeal, with costs.
Shoprite yesterday confirmed it had accepted the judgment by the National Credit Regulator and had processed the payment of the fine imposed on one of its subsidiaries, Shoprite Investments Limited, for extending credit to some of its customers too easily.
“This matter relates to credit agreements concluded in June 2013 and June 2014 with nine consumers from among thousands. In all these cases the credit extended was settled in full by the customers concerned,” the group said.
The NCT said yesterday that Shoprite had, in these cases, disregarded consumers’ pre-existing credit payment obligations, contrary to the provisions of the National Credit Act.