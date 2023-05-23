High input costs from load shedding, failing SA infrastructure bludgeons Astral’s interims 90% lower

Astral Foods chief executive Chris Schutte yesterday said the government had failed the poultry sector, with load shedding, poor infrastructure and water leading to high input costs. Schutte was speaking to Business Report in an interview after the largest integrated poultry producer in South Africa posted its interim results for the six months to end-March, which were down almost 90% due to higher input costs for feed, diesel, energy, wages and overtime.

The shares tumbled nearly 9% yesterday after it posted its results, hitting an intraday low of R155.09. The shares closed the day 5.01% lower at R161. Posting its interim results, the group said its balance sheet was under significant strain after it incurred R741m in load shedding-related costs. It also reported headline earnings per share (Heps) dropped by 88% to 163 cents, while earnings per share (EPS) decreased by 88% to 162 cents. Previously, Astral had prepared the market for a Heps and EPS fall of up to 92%.

Group operating profit dropped by 88% to R98m even as Astral increased selling prices in its main poultry division in an attempt to counter surging costs. Broiler sales volumes decreased for the period under review as demand for Astral’s poultry products slowed on a change in the product basket given the impact of load shedding disrupting the poultry processing mix. Schutte said state-owned entities Transnet and Eskom, as well as the Department of Water and Sanitation, have failed the poultry sector, which is struggling to survive a surge in input costs.

The Competition Commission earlier this year released a press release stating poultry prices were increasing and they wanted to investigate, as it believed this was unjustified. Schutte said: "We would like to say if they can look at our results and see that the rise in poultry prices was driven by feed costs, by additional costs, due to load shedding and failing infrastructure. "The main driver of chicken prices is feed, and feed is related to the currency. The weakening currency makes feed... more expensive,. Fingers should be pointed at the incapability of certain state-owned entities, which led to a weakened currency. And of course, the lack of service delivery is costing us more to produce chicken."

He said the increase in chicken prices was not because of profiteering pricing because Astral Foods made a loss, a negative margin of 4.4% of chicken. "Prices are too low, and we are currently subsidising the price by R3.20 per kilogram," he said. "Transnet used to distribute the raw material across the country by rail, now that is all gone. It is now done by road, which multiplied the cost four times.

"Eskom has failed dismally. If we go to load shedding Stage 8, we will receive half of the electricity we used to get to manage our operations. Water Affairs has also failed. These state entities play a key role in the production of food and are all regarded as failures," he said. Astral as a result incurred abnormal additional costs to produce a chicken, which eroded its profits compared to the prior year Schutte said: "I think the key driver for us to turn around the business would be our actions to produce shorter numbers. That in itself is a remedy, but it is not long-term because we will produce less chicken in the future, which will harm supply and demand.