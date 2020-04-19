Hold on to your tickets: Lotto jackpot winners can only claim millions after lockdown

CAPE TOWN – Ithuba Holdings, the official operator of the National Lottery in South Africa, on Sunday urged Lotto jackpot winners to keep their tickets safe, as they would only be able to claim after the national lockdown.

Ithuba said in a statement that winners should remain calm, bearing in mind that all winning tickets have a life span of 365 days before they expire. “We also understand that the winners could be overwhelmed with anxiety, particularly because they have to wait longer than usual before they can claim. We want to assure winners that we are prepared to assist them through a smooth claiming process once we are able to.”

The National Lottery operator said in light of the Covid-19 lockdown, Ithuba had implemented effective measures in compliance with government’s interventions to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

“While we have locked up our offices nationwide, our products and key personnel remain accessible to the public. Our staff have been equipped to continue serving the nation during the lockdown period. This means that although our offices are closed, we are in no way shut, as we are able to ensure Lottery operations remain functional and that staff are able to support players remotely,” the company said.

Ithuba said the company was in full support of the government’s measures put in place to promote social distancing and urged retailers to adhere to these measures with the same sense of importance. “We have issued clear communication to all our retail partners, emphasizing the importance of social distancing and hygiene.”