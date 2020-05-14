Hollard Ghana announces free Covid-19 cover for clients

JOHANNESBURG - Hollard Ghana has announced free coronavirus (Covid-19) cover for all its existing and new clients on individual and group policies, the Ghanaian Times reported.

"These are not normal times due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the uncertainty it presents, hence our customers want support that goes beyond funeral or personal accident cover," said group CEO Patience Akyianu.

"We are committed to ensuring a secure future for them, hence this comprehensive benefit to safeguard their well-being and add value to the existing products we offer."

Managing director of Hollard Life Assurance Nashiru Iddrisu said the company's products were uniquely designed to cater for individual, family and group needs, including during the pandemic.

"We've got our existing and new customers covered with the Adepa life insurance policy, which is a simple family-oriented plan that covers the policyholder and up to seven members of their family. The Purple Employee Plan provides a more comprehensive 24-hour protection and adequate and substantial cover at competitive premiums for employees throughout their employment," he said.