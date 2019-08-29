HomeChoice is escalating it digital presence and interaction to improve traction. File Photo: IOL

JOHANNESBURG – Homeware retailer HomeChoice International is escalating its digital presence and interaction with its target market to improve its traction as its half-year results to June 2018 indicated strong growth in a subdued economic environment attributed to the platforms. Chief executive Shirley Maltz said the intensification would include converting shipping containers and targeting customers on public transport nodes.

“Despite the current challenging retail environment, we are seeing the benefit of our continuous investment into improving our customer experience and accelerating our digital transformation. Credit extended via digital channels increased by 54.7percent to R792million and now accounts for 39.1percent of total credit,” she said.

The group said its revenue rose 16.1percent to R1.5 billion, while retail sales shot up 18.9percent to R856million.

Headline earnings increased 16.1percent to R260m and headline earnings per share (Heps) increased by 14.7percent to 249.6 cents, continuing its growth trajectory and pleasingly ahead of the five-year annual compound growth.

Maltza said while the country's economic conditions had put pressure on consumer spending, HomeChoice has capitalised on its understanding of the power of the informal economy.

“People may not be formally employed but they have a saloon, work in a tavern or whatever other informal engagement. We are using a first-world categorisation of unemployment which does not reflect the South African situation,” she said.

Retail sales increased by 18.9percent and FinChoice, the financial service offering, achieved a 30percent increase in loan disbursements to R853m. Operating profit increased by 14.4percent to R374m.

Credit on digital channels was up 54.7percent to 39.1percent of all credit, while cash generated from operations climbed 37.9percent to R240m.

Financial services grew revenue by 13percent and Ebitda by 15.9percent, supported by a 30percent increase in loan disbursements.

“Good growth in insurance revenue and strong adoption by customers of our mobi-wallet concept, MobiMoneyTM. A notable 86 percent of loan customers are registered for FinChoice’s digital platforms," Maltz said.

HomeChoice shares closed at R39.80 on the JSE yesterday.