HomeChoice grows digital market as store sales take a Covid-19 hit

DURBAN - HOMECHOICE International said yesterday that it had experienced a huge surge of its digital sales during the year to end December, despite the negative impact of the Covid-19 outbreak. The group said that the digital sales shot up by 69.7 percent during the period against an 8.1 percent fall in overall retail sales. The largest home-shopping retailer in southern Africa said the digital sales now accounted for 25 percent of its overall merchandise. But it said general retail sales declined 8.1 percent to R1.8 billion during the period as a result of Covid19. Executive chairperson Shirley Maltz said the Covid-19 challenges were evident in the group performance.

“I believe the decisive action taken in mid-March to cut loan disbursements by R700 million, curtail access to new credit, and speed up customers’ adoption of digital interaction, effectively managed the risk of the business and conserved cash which improved from R80m to R415m by December 2020,“Maltz said.

HomeChoice said that its group revenue eased 6 percent to R3.3bn, impacted by the 300 basis points (bps) drop in the repo rate and operating profit declined 60.2 percent to R270m.

The group also reported a 62.3 percent decline in headline earnings per share to 164.2 cents a share and earnings per share was down by 63.2 percent to 160.4c.

HomeChoice did not declare a dividend.

The group said its retail division improved in the second half of the financial year with sales down by 3 percent after falling by 10 percent in the first half and ended with a 8.1 percent decline for the year, negatively impacted by Covid-19.

The division’s operating profit decreased 81.5 percent to R60m, with 241 000 new customers in the year – 3 percent less than 2019.

The financial services revenue declined 4.1 percent to R835m, on curtailed loan disbursements and the impact of the 300 bps drop in the repo rate.

Its operating profit fell 42.3 percent to R165m and loans were deliberately cut by R700m to conserve cash and protect the book at the onset of Covid-19.

Maltz said the group had a defensive business model and a strong cash position, which would continue to drive the growth momentum in financial services and ‘course correct’ the retail business for continued growth.

“Our customers have shown their resilience during this period and we will continue to focus on delivering exciting products, new merchandise categories and attractive financial services to both new and existing customers,” Maltz said.

Stephen Meintjes, the head of research at Momentum Securities, said HomeChoice shares traded on a 15.2x trailing PE compared to the 5-year average of 7.9x.

Meintjes said the group was already discounting a doubling in earnings.

“The question therefore is how long it will take to return to the levels around 500c a share attained in financial years 2017 and 2018.

“It would clearly be a beneficiary of a reversal in unemployment and a pickup in consumer spending,” Meintjes said.

HomeChoice shares closed flat at R24.90 on the JSE yesterday.

[email protected]

BUSINESS REPORT