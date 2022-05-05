Honglie appointed as new CEO of Wesizwe

PRECIOUS metal mining firm Wesizwe Platinum yesterday announced that due to operational requirements, Zhimin Li would step down from his position as chief executive and as an executive director on the board, with effect from May 4, 2022. In a statement, Wesizwe, which is 45 percent controlled by China Africa Jinchuan, said Li would remain with the company and assume the position of deputy CEO.

Story continues below Advertisment

The company appointed Wang Honglie as the CEO and as an executive director on the board. Honglie holds a bachelor’s degree in Engineering, with a major in Mining and Mechanical Engineering. He has 34 years of experience in the mining industry and served as the deputy mine manager of Jinchuan Group’s Second Mine, head of Jinchuan Group Machinery Factory (currently named Jinchuan Group Machinery Manufacturing). “Honglie is also the deputy mine manager of Jinchuan Group Longshou Mine, deputy general manager of Jinchuan Group Equipment & Energy Division, and deputy general manager of Jinchuan Group Mining Engineering Subsidiary,” the company said.

Honglie has extensive management experience and was involved in the phase 2 construction of Jinchuan Group’s Second Mine where he frequently participated in the model selection, procurement, and commercial negotiation for critical equipment imported by the mine. “Furthermore, Honglie has held critical senior management positions in key factories, mines, and management departments of Jinchuan Group,” it said. Wesizwe said the board was satisfied that Honglie had the necessary management experience, skills, and qualifications to serve as chief executive of the company.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The board would like to thank Zhimin Li for his valuable contributions to Wesizwe over the last five years and wishes him well in his new role within the company. Furthermore, the board congratulates Wang Honglie on his appointment as chief executive officer,” it said. In February, Wesizwe Platinum said it would not earn revenue from mining activities until the Bakubung mine was brought into production. Bakubung Platinum Mine is Wesizwe’s core project. Wesizwe had suspended the construction of its Bakubung Platinum mine after Ledig community members embarked on a march towards the mine.

Story continues below Advertisment

The company said the forced closure affected the progress of the project, causing Wesizwe to suffer huge economic losses. Last year Wesizwe had delayed the mine development of Bakubung Platinum due to a consequence of Covid-19 and its related impacts on the process plant construction schedule. dieket[email protected]

Story continues below Advertisment