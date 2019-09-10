JOHANNESBURG – Trade union Health & Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) said on Tuesday it was preparing to take South African National Parks (SANParks) to the labour court for short-paying employees for hours worked on Sundays and public holidays. It said SANParks had failed to comply with an order made in 2017 after Hospersa had reported the matter to the department of labour, and warned that another strike over collapsed wage negotiations loomed.

"This greedy tourism giant has been paying our members half their hourly rate for Sundays and public holidays instead of one and one-half times their hourly rate for overtime hours worked as per the BCEA (Basic Conditions of Employment Act)," Hospersa public relations officer Kevin Halama said in a statement.

"We brought this matter to its attention in 2017 yet it is quite clear that SANParks has no intention to rectify this matter."

Hospersa said industrial action – after a similar strike in June – was the last course of action to end the impasse of wage negotiations, vowing to exhaust all available legal avenues to resolve the dispute.

Health & Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa said it was preparing to take South African National Parks to the labour court. Photo: File





It accused SANParks of making workers sign for time off in lieu of overtime worked.

"We believe it is part of the intimidation tactics that have characterised SANParks in the treatment of its employees of late," said Halama.

"We have advised our members not to be bullied into signing any of these letters which seek to undermine the legal processes currently under way."

African News Agency (ANA)