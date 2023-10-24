The Minerals Council South Africa said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned about the health and safety of more than 500 workers underground at Gold One’s Modder East mine near Springs, in Gauteng. The hostage drama at Gold One remained unresolved on Tuesday night as concerns mount for the miners trapped for the second day underground, amid union rivalry, with new reports that medics are also being held.

Some 15 miners are believed to have been injured in union rivalry. This follows a dispute between Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and Gold One’s mine management. Amcu is accusing the employer of delaying its recognition as the main union at the mine. National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is currently the main union at the mine.

However, Amcu has claimed the workers are protesting because they want NUM out. The situation is not resolved despite Gold One being granted an interdict against the strike by Amcu. Gold One CEO Jonathan Hericourt issued a statement on Monday and said, “Gold One’s Modder East Operations in Springs is aware and profoundly concerned about the ongoing sit-in, which has resulted in over 500 employees being held hostage underground with at least nine employees sustaining injuries.

“We address this situation with the utmost gravity and remain dedicated to resolving it in a manner that prioritises the well-being and safety of all our employees.” He said the mine was actively engaging with relevant authorities including the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy and the SA Police Service to ensure the safety and protection of all parties involved. “Furthermore, we have initiated legal proceedings to address the situation swiftly and judiciously and have been granted an interdict,” he said.

The Minerals Council said the employees had been underground well past their statutory shift and the Minerals Council was worried about their health and safety, with reports of nine people injured, and that food and medical supplies were not reaching people underground. The NUM said on Monday that the hostage situation started on Sunday night when workers reported for a night shift underground and they were prevented from coming back to the surface this morning. “Nine NUM members got injured after they were assaulted by the hooligans who were preventing them from coming to the surface. They are still preventing them from coming to the surface. (NUM) can confirm that 543 NUM members are being held hostage underground at Gold One Mine in Springs, it said at the time, clarifying that its members were being held hostage underground against their will.

“There is no sit-in underground by our members, ” it said in a statement. The Minerals Council said it had reached out to all the parties involved to understand what has transpired and if it could assist in resolving the matter. “Of utmost importance is the need to ensure the health and safety of all those who are underground and for them to all come to the surface while the situation is peacefully resolved,” it added.

The Minerals Council urged all role players to find a speedy resolution to the situation before more people are hurt and the health, safety and emotional well-being of all those people underground are compromised. Ashor Sarupen, the MP, DA Constituency Head for Springs, Brakpan and Nigel, said on Tuesday, “The DA remains deeply concerned about the ongoing hostage situation at the Gold One Modder East mine in Springs. Reports now indicate that, allegedly, medics sent to assist the miners held hostage have also become victims of this crisis and are also being held with the miners.” He said it was distressing to learn that the crisis showed no signs of abating, and law enforcement appeared to be absent in effectively addressing the ongoing hostage situation.

In a statement the prior day he said according to reports, this incident was being orchestrated by representatives of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union. “As a town built on mining, the safety and well-being of the mining community in Springs is critical, and all acts that threaten the lives and security of these miners are unacceptable. “We call for the immediate and safe release of all miners involved in this situation,” Sarupen said.

Sarupen said those responsible for this illegal and dangerous act needed to be held accountable. “We expect law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in investigating and bringing those behind this incident to justice. “We also call upon Amcu to cooperate fully with law enforcement authorities and facilitate the safe release of the miners,” Sarupen said.