Hotel revenues likely to continue to struggle to reach pre-Covid 19 levels this year

Hotel revenues in February reflected strong year-on-year growth off a low base, but were unlikely to reach pre-lockdown levels this year, said FNB Commercial Property Finance property strategist John Loos. Stats SA’s monthly tourism statistics showed the sector to really be battling to recover from the Covid-19 lockdown shock in 2020, even though year-on-year growth appears impressive.

Total hotel sector income grew a strong 175 percent year-on-year in February, slightly slower than 177.6 percent for January, but these rates had limited significance given the low base compared with 2020/early-2021 “lockdown” levels. Lockdown restrictions over the 2020/21 summer period were still quite severe during the “2nd wave” of Covid-19. When compared with the same month in early-2020, a pre-Covid 19 month, a more accurate picture emerged.

Total hotel industry income in February was still -33.9 percent below income for February 2020. Hotel income growth outpaced both the “Guest House and Guest Farm” category as well as “Camp Sites and Caravan Parks”, with the former category under longer term pressure, while the latter category had already recovered far earlier during the post-lockdown phase. In February, the national hotel occupancy rate was 35.5 percent, well below the 53.9 percent for February 2020.

Low occupancy was not the only constraint. A tighter client financial environment was also an issue - the average hotel income per stay night in February was still -23.1 percent lower than the February 2020 level. “These still weak revenue figures, while expected to continue to improve gradually, lead us to expect that the hotel property market will continue to under-perform the industrial, retail and office markets in 2022,” he said. Domestic holiday tourists were more financially pressured than prior to Covid-19 due to the impact of the 2020 recession on employment and incomes, as well as recently rising inflation and interest rates.

Business travel suffered from similar financial constraints following the 2020 recession, and businesses had also “Zoomified” much of their interaction during forced lockdowns. “Much costly physical business travel may never return. Many hotels may have to be less dependent on domestic business travel on a more permanent basis, therefore,” said Loos. There had also been restrictions on foreign visitors during the Covid-19 period, and foreign tourist levels had unlikely returned to pre-Covid-19 levels just yet.

Severe flooding in KZN might also have had an impact over Easter Weekend and beyond. “We may not see 2019/early-2020 levels of hotel revenues returning yet this year, especially not in inflation adjusted terms,” said Loos. [email protected]