How businesses and companies have changed due to the pandemic - Will it last?

By David Seinker A lot has happened in the two years since South Africa went into hard lockdown. Queuing to buy groceries, curfews and baking our own bread almost seem like distant memories now, replaced by the logistics of getting people back to work safely and re-starting our economy. As we have all navigated this difficult time, we have also learned important lessons.

Story continues below Advertisment

Remote working is not only a viable option, but a successful one: We all have witnessed how the workforce has changed exponentially over the past 24 months. Although one might argue that hybrid was always the future, the pandemic really accelerated this transformation. And while some businesses have seen hybrid working as a temporary band-aid during the pandemic, others are starting to see the value of a flexible hybrid approach, especially as South Africa grapples with other issues like load shedding and high fuel prices, which can be mitigated by using the hybrid model. 2. Work can happen anywhere:

Story continues below Advertisment

It’s critical for business leaders to understand that employees can work from anywhere, and if the pandemic has taught us anything, it's that work is something you do, not a place you go. And people are starting to really embrace the trend with work-actions and remote work visas really starting to gain popularity. Allowing remote work demonstrates trust in employees and can increase employee satisfaction and productivity so businesses benefit while workers get to enjoy geographic flexibility and living where they prefer to. Another major benefit for companies is that there is less reliance on large scale office space meaning that a business can save thousands of rands in real estate and office maintenance costs, especially if they opt for a serviced offering, which will take care of things like fitting out, while businesses can get on with their core work. 3. Workers are far more than just what they do at work:

Story continues below Advertisment

During the pandemic, we were given a rare glimpse into our colleagues lives and homes- we saw their children and their spouses, their pets and even the books on their bookshelves during online meetings. The aim of hybrid working is to give people greater flexibility and control over their working patterns so that they can balance all these important aspects of their lives that you may not have seen before in the office environment. 4. Workplace culture is still important, but it’s not what it used to be: Before the pandemic, workplace culture may have meant inviting employees to celebrate a productive work week by sharing a few drinks and pizzas. This has been a tradition for many years and it has come to be valued by many.

Story continues below Advertisment

However, under hybrid working patterns it’s been shown that employees prefer to visit the office mid-week and work from home on Fridays, so management should explore ways to implement team events flexibly. And after two hard years, businesses are acknowledging that culture is less about Friday drinks, and more about supporting their staff to better navigate these trying times, whether that’s through an office setup that prioritises wellness and comfort, access to mental health resources or strong support from management. We are learning to adapt post-Covid and for many organizations, a hybrid model will be the way forward. Those who do adapt need to select the right approach for their business (or industry), company culture and their workforce. Hybrid work is likely to be around for many more years to come so it’s crucial for a business to have a hybrid plan that works for everyone. David Seinker is the CEO of The Business Exchange