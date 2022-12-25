How these plush toys helped to sustain families and single mothers from the Cape Flats

Plush toys that are available at Shoprite and Checkers stores have been stitched and stuffed on the Cape Flats. The group said that a local manufacturer, Indofurn and Mitchells Plain-based Non-Profit Company (NPC), 3Fold Life Support, was contracted by Shoprite and Checkers to stuff and stitch its imported teddy bear and other plush toy skins.

The group said that this initiative created employment for 26 people, many of whom are single mothers, including René April, who is now able to support her children, mom and extended family with the money earned from this project. “I have two teens, and one of them is in matric this year. Before this project, I relied solely on Sassa to make ends meet. Now I am able to provide for my family,” she says. The factory has produced more than 56 000 plush toys since September, and supports the circular economy as the stuffing is made from regenerated unicurl, which is manufactured locally from recycled plastic bottle caps that are spun to make it soft and fluffy.

“70% of the families we work with were once on our list for poverty alleviation and were eligible for biweekly food aid from the NPC," explains Donavan Witbooi of 3Fold Life Support. “Since the Shoprite employment contract, they are able to sustain their families, and the aid can be redirected to other families in need." The following plush toys are available from Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets nationwide:

Plush Patchbelly Teddy Bear (70cm) – the perfect cuddly friend for kids or adults. These teddies come in three colours and retail for R149,99 each. Plush Mythical Creature Doll (70cm) – the adorable unicorn and dinosaur dolls can make a great addition to your little one’s toy collection. Retails for R129,99 each. Bestmade Plush Bear (1 metre) – the classic jumbo teddy makes a great gift for kids of all ages. Retails for R199,99 each.

