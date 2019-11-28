How to get the best Black Friday deals at Clicks?









Clicks has officially started their countdown to Black Friday, with 7 days of Black Friday offers launching from Thursday 28 November online and in-store. Photo: Pixabay DURBAN - Clicks has officially started their countdown to Black Friday, with 7 days of Black Friday offers launching from Thursday 28 November online and in-store, followed by Daily Cyber Deals from Monday 2 December online only. “We’re committed to offering our customers exceptional value throughout the year, and Black Friday will be no different,” says Rachel Wrigglesworth, Clicks Chief Commercial Officer. “Our famous 3 for 2 on Christmas gifts launched on 1 November, with the widest-ever range of gifting on promotion. For Black Friday, we’ve sourced some of the winning deals from last year, and will be running even more fantastic offers.” Here's how to get the best Black Friday deals at Clicks: 1. Sign up for our Black Friday newsletter and be the first to know about every exciting deal. Visit clicks.co.za/brands/blackfriday and click “Sign up” to enter your email address. 2. Mark off key Black Friday dates in your calendar. Black Friday launches Thursday 28 November online and instore, followed by Cyber Week launching Monday 2 December.

3. Plan your purchases – Cashback for ClubCard members will be loaded on Monday 25 November and can be spent online and instore.

4. Draw up your wishlist (and check it twice!). Plan your shopping carefully ahead of time to avoid splurging on the first deals that catch your eye – and then missing out on the really spectacular ones later on.

5. Start with big-ticket items. Whether it’s a new blender or hair dryer, put these at the top of your list and shop for them first. That way, you’ll know how much you have left over for a few spur-of-the-moment spoils.

6. Stock up on essentials. They might not be as exciting, but buying non-perishables like toilet paper, toothbrushes, nappies and toiletries can equal huge savings for the year ahead (and avoid the dreaded “Januworry”!).

7. Use your ClubCard on Black Friday sales, and you’ll get 2 x entries into the ClubCard competition to win both weekly prizes and a grand prize worth over R240,000!

8. Not yet a ClubCard member? Now’s the time to download the app by visiting clicks.co.za/app or filling in a form in store.



BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE