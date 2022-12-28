How to prepare young people for the world of work

By Prudence Mabitsela An ongoing talent shortage is forcing South African organisations to relook at the ways they recruit, train, and retain staff.

Research shows that people under 35 are expected to make up 75% of the workforce by 2030 so the need to successfully handle a much younger workforce has become ever more important especially as older, more experienced employees exited the workforce during the pandemic. We know that having fresh young talent is crucial to the success of a business, setting it apart from competitors but what is not so obvious is that more than a quarter are likely to quit in the first three years of joining an organisation. This is not just because young graduates lack the skills needed to adequately perform during the early years of transitioning to employment.

Those businesses who want to survive need to know how to reduce attrition amongst this newly trained workforce and it begins by looking within. Many organisations today are severely limited when it comes to capacity, experience, and resources which means they are unable to successfully mentor and coach new talent - especially through the learnership process. Also, they don’t properly measure their output and performance and this greatly hampers young employees’ transition from learning to earning. Another major problem is the lack of enthusiasm and commitment from relevant internal departments to absorb and allow fresh new talents to learn and grow. This is especially a problem in decentralised businesses where other teams and departments often fail to see the long-term benefits a younger workforce will have on their resources and outcomes. There are four simple ways businesses can ensure a smooth transition for young workers in their workplace:

Identify your talent gaps and recruitment strategy You want to align these to potential learning qualifications and socio and enterprise development initiatives currently available on the market. This will only give learners the opportunity to secure a qualification that guarantees them a job, but also means the business can develop a strong and skilled pool of talent for the future and benefit from relevant tax rebates and skills spend for their BBBEE compliancy imperatives. Prepare graduates with work readiness assessments and training

Companies need to take a more proactive approach to their entire recruitment process. It begins from the onset with making a clear set of requirements and a thorough vetting process that only selects those candidates that will fit in with the culture and ethos of the business. Once onboarded, these new talents need to be given clearly defined KPI’s and development opportunities which will help foster a sense of belonging and pride and boost confidence and morale. Graduates need to feel more than just a number or name on a tick box exercise, but a valued resource.

Commit to internal mentorship Companies need to look at the individual components and departmental gaps holistically to see how they can beneficially feed into each other when it comes to allocating experienced and committed mentors to new recruits. Young workers can become despondent if they do not have regular reviews on their input and performance. This engagement makes all the difference to their outcomes. Feeling acknowledged feeds into their passion to become more and paves their way into the business.

Organisations like Dynamic DNA can assist with workplace mentorship workshops that guide and coach young minds for the world of work, ensuring they too have a solid platform and support structure to facilitate this transition effectively. Learn to manage well Managing staff is an integral part of ensuring the successful completion of their learning journey, ensuring each candidate is well equipped with the knowledge of their role and responsibilities. Good management will help dictate how serious an employee is taking their new journey and identify possible further mentorship opportunities, assistance and guidance that may be required. On their side, Dynamic DNA even records and continuously manages their alumni database, ensuring a comprehensive network of candidates that will assist them in securing employment at no cost.