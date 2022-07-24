How you can make videos work for your business

Research has revealed that 84 percent of consumers make purchases from watching a brand or a business related video. This is why TikTok and Reels have become so popular, especially in the marketing world for many businesses.

These short-form videos are engaging and entertaining and when produced effectively with sound strategy in mind, they can leave a lasting impression. Customers are consuming a lot of videos, the average consumer watches video content for about 100 minutes every day. It should not be surprising that video marketing is on the rise, and why marketing professionals shouldn't underestimate the positive impact it can have for your business or brand.

“Video marketing is a powerful way to connect with your existing and potential customers and has a direct correlation to increased sales," said Desireé Gullan, Executive Creative Director and co-founder of G&G Digital. “It all starts with creating video content that resonates with your audience." Gullan suggests the first place to start is to look at your data from social media, email, and website, to better understand what content is getting viewed and engagement, and then to do more of that.

Use polls and calls for comments to understand your customers' wants, needs, and aversions. “Let your existing customers or followers guide your content strategy and narrative style and be sure to apply your insights in fresh and creative ways. It’s also important to front-load your key messages so that your investment is not lost on consumers’ limited time and attention,” Gullan added. Four ways you can use video to work for your brand 1. Add video to landing pages

This enhances your search rankings and can increase conversions by 80%. Make sure your video content tells the right story and conveys the right emotion. You can include strong calls to action. 2. Use video in email marketing campaigns Research proves that including the word “video” in a subject line substantially increases open rates, and video can be more effective than text, especially for complicated subjects or where striking images are required.

3. Include influencers and customer reviews Videos that include referrals and recommendations build trust and increase conversions. Watch: An example of how Absa used an influencer, Sed Pillay, to market their product:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sed Pillay (@sedpillay) 4. Create shareable content Produce compelling video content, and your customers will share them. This opens your business to a greater audience who trust the referrals of their community.

The benefits of video marketing should not be ignored, even if you operate in highly regulated industries. “No matter your industry, be sure to comply with the regulations by including disclaimers, getting approvals, and keeping a record of your approved scripts on record,” concluded Gullan. “The extra effort that goes into producing strategic video marketing will get you a return.”