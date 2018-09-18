CAPE TOWN – Redstor, the company aiming to treble its revenue within three years by disrupting the world of cloud data management with technology developed in South Africa, on Tuesday named Mark Howling as its new chairperson.

The company said in a statement that Howling – who has worked in the software, IT and telecoms industries for more than 30 years – would oversee Redstor’s expansion plans following an injection of capital by Beech Tree Private Equity in November 2017.

Redstor founder and chief executive Paul Evans said: “We are very excited to have Mark join at such a significant time. In the last year we have grown our cloud data management offering by more than 30 percent internationally.

“We are now looking to accelerate further with heavy investments in our marketing and development teams as we pursue our vision to become Africa’s company of choice for the control and protection of data.

“Mark’s wealth of experience in running companies will be invaluable as we continue to disrupt the market on our way to achieving significant growth.”

Mergers and acquisitions

After starting out in large, multinational corporations, Howling has spent the last 20 years in private equity-backed companies and has significant experience in growing businesses organically and through mergers and acquisitions.

He follows the recent addition to the board of Tony Bolland, who has helped build three Times Tech-Track 100-featured companies in the enterprise space.

Howling said: “I have been following Redstor for a number of years and am delighted to have joined the team. Having the ability to manage data across multiple platforms, including on an organisation’s premises and in private and public clouds, in a secure manner, will become increasingly important to organisations.

“Furthermore, the ability to search, interrogate and analyse this data, in addition to being able to recover it quickly at times of disaster, will provide differentiation to organisations in the future.

“Redstor is at the forefront of this market with a set of world-class, leading-edge products and services, delivering the future of data management, now.

“I couldn't be joining at a better time and I hope to be able to contribute to Redstor's accelerated development and success."

