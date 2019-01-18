Elisabeth Moreno. Photo: File.

CAPE TOWN – HP on Wednesday announced the appointment of Elisabeth Moreno as the new Managing Director for HP Inc. Africa, effective immediately. Based in Johannesburg, Elisabeth Moreno replaces David Rozzio who will move to another leadership position at HP, leading its Central Europe cluster. In this new role, Moreno will be responsible for providing country leadership for South Africa and driving profitable growth across the company’s Printing, Personal Systems and Services businesses across the Africa region.

With more than two decades of experience in the information technology industry, Moreno has held various senior management positions at Lenovo, Dell and Orange. Before joining HP, Moreno was President and General Manager of Lenovo in France.

“It is a privilege to take up this leading role at HP, a company that is as passionate about making a positive impact in the world with technology, as I am. I look forward to working with my new team on helping our customers and partners in the African region use breakthrough solutions and technologies to help them reinvent their organisations,” said Moreno.

Moreno began her career as an entrepreneur in the construction industry before moving to the technology sector joining France Telecom (now Orange), serving as the Leader of its Small and Medium business. In 2000, she joined Dell as the Sales Manager of French Corporate accounts and was then appointed to the position of EMEA Sales Director for Global Accounts. At Lenovo, she joined as Regional Sales Director and was then promoted to Executive Director of Global Acquisition Accounts for EMEA before becoming President and General Manager of Lenovo for France.

In 2006, Moreno completed her Master’s in Business Law (Paris) and went on to earn a European executive master’s degree in business administration specialising in the multinational environment at ESSEC & Mannheim Business School. Moreno is also affiliated with French and Cape Verdean entrepreneurs’ associations. In 2018 she was awarded entrepreneur of the year by the government of Cape Verde - the island group off the coast of Africa where she was born.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE