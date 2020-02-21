DURBAN – Students at the University of Cape Town (UCT) have been awarded R2.7 million in bursaries to help create youth employment and bring more ICT skills to South Africa.
Multinational technology company, Huawei South Africa, has partnered with UCT to fund 15 students as part of the firm’s external bursary programme. Bursaries are awarded to students in IT and electrical and mechanical engineering and cover accommodation, tuition and general living expenses. Once students graduate, they are given a chance to work at Huawei South Africa for a year.
Third-year BSc (Eng) Mechanical Engineering student, Yaseera Lockhat, was one of the recipients who applied after the Huawei South Africa bursary was advertised. According to Lockhat, she took a “leap of faith” and has now been afforded an “amazing” opportunity.
"The bursary contract gives you funding for a year, covering tuition fees as well as other expenses. The condition is that you have to work for them for a minimum of 12 months and is subject to renewal. It’s really great to have a bursary that gives you employment after graduation because in the job market at the moment there is very little development in South Africa and a lot of engineering companies are cutting back. So considering that they [Huawei] are giving bursaries is amazing. Having them on my CV and just being able to work for them as well as the learning experience, is invaluable," said Lockhat.
Nobi Rululu, funder liaison coordinator at UCT’s Financial Aid Department, said that corporate bursary partnerships are crucial as they provide more opportunities - through financial support - for undergraduate and postgraduate students.