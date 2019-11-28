JOHANNESBURG - Today Huawei launched their first ever flagship store in South Africa at Menlyn Shopping Centre.
This Huawei global flagship store offers much more than the Huawei Customer Service Centres that SA Huawei users are familiar with. Not only does it provide technical support and maintenance repairs, but it also sells the full range of Huawei products that are available in South Africa and delivers a unique consumer experience that is not often seen in SA.
“Our first global flagship store in South Africa is part of Huawei’s commitment to our consumers to give them the best experience with our 360-degree service offering. We have both online and offline offerings for our consumers. In terms of online, we have a 24/7 service hotline, a Whatsapp and our Hi-Care app and very active social media platforms. In terms of offline, we have our Huawei service centres and now our Huawei global flagship store, which, as well as its service offering, also has all our Huawei products, including those that you might not normally get at retailers or operator channels,” explains Likun Zhao, Vice President of HUAWEI Consumer Business Group, Middle East & Africa.