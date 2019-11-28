Huawei launches first ever flagship store in South Africa









JOHANNESBURG - Today Huawei launched their first ever flagship store in South Africa at Menlyn Shopping Centre.

This Huawei global flagship store offers much more than the Huawei Customer Service Centres that SA Huawei users are familiar with. Not only does it provide technical support and maintenance repairs, but it also sells the full range of Huawei products that are available in South Africa and delivers a unique consumer experience that is not often seen in SA.

“Our first global flagship store in South Africa is part of Huawei’s commitment to our consumers to give them the best experience with our 360-degree service offering. We have both online and offline offerings for our consumers. In terms of online, we have a 24/7 service hotline, a Whatsapp and our Hi-Care app and very active social media platforms. In terms of offline, we have our Huawei service centres and now our Huawei global flagship store, which, as well as its service offering, also has all our Huawei products, including those that you might not normally get at retailers or operator channels,” explains Likun Zhao, Vice President of HUAWEI Consumer Business Group, Middle East & Africa.





Huawei Service Stores, as well as Huawei’s new global flagship store in Menlyn Park, offer the following:





Aim for a one-hour turnaround time

All phones are guaranteed to be fixed within 2 working days

New Battery – R 199

Screen Repair – R 699

Monthly Service Days, where customers can get free screen protectors

24/7 Hotline Support - 0860 86 1111

Online Help (http://consumer.huawei.com/za/support/index.htm)

Whatsapp 24/7 (061 460 1111)

Livechat 24/7

Email support ( [email protected]

Insurance offerings

Explaining Huawei’s approach when conceptualising the global flagship stores, Zhao said, “In the smartphone era, a retail store is not only about products, it is also about an experience. In the future, retail stores will become experience or lifestyle centres, in addition to being shopping centres. They will be spaces where people meet to experience new products, participate in community events, discover new technologies with expert guidance, and enjoy positive experiences. Huawei's global flagship stores showcase Huawei's seamless smart life experience approach to consumer technology. It enables customers from all over the world to experience a broad portfolio of products and understand how they can enjoy a fantastic smart life experience.”





Huawei has a special offer running from 29 November to 31 March:

Huawei Care 100 days complimentary screen cover

Customers who purchase select mobile devices or wearables will get 100 days complimentary screen cover (up to R3000).* This applies to:

Huawei Y5 Lite

Huawei Watch GT Ella

Huawei Y5 2019

Huawei Watch GT Sport

Huawei Y6 2019

Huawei Watch GT 46mm

Huawei Y7 2019

Huawei Watch GT Classic

Huawei Y7 Pro

Huawei Watch GT 2 46mm

Huawei Psmart 2019

Huawei Watch GT 2 42mm

Huawei Y9 Prime

Huawei P30 lite

Huawei Nova 5T

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro * Customers must register their device at www.huaweicares.co.za within 7 days of purchase.





